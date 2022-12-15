IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 154.1% against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $269,424.51 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

