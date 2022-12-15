Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $255.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

