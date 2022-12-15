Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $60,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

FITB opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

