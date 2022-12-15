Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.46. The company has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

