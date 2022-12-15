Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.