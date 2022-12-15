Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $124,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

