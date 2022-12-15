Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $887,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,035.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

