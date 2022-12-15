Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.80 and last traded at $107.80. 9,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 358,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.81.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,076 shares of company stock worth $58,386,107. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $151,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

