Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NYSE IMO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 509,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,309. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

