Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.89. 8,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,061. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

