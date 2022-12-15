Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

Shares of ITW opened at $224.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.