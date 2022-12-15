Ignacio Llerena Couturier Sells 3,602 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$82,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$476,846.70.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

TSE PAAS opened at C$22.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$18.14 and a 12 month high of C$38.51.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pan American Silver Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.