ICON Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $157.35 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

