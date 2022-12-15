ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.35. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 20,736 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
ICL Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,377,000.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
