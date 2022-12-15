ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.35. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 20,736 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,377,000.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

