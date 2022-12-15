Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Hits $950.96 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $950.96 million and $10.09 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00035497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.91 or 0.05035108 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00501684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.50 or 0.29725014 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

