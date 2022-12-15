Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Bruce D. Broussard Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Humana stock opened at $521.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.68 and a 200-day moving average of $495.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

