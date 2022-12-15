Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

