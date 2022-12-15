Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,756.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HSON opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

