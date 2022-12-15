Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Houston American Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Houston American Energy stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.