Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 9,258 shares of company stock worth $118,544 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.