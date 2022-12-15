Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $5.04 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $134.66 million and $5.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.24 or 0.00058693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00267602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,150,062 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

