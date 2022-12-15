Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0845 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $101,851.24 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

