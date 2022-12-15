Hop Protocol (HOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $101,851.24 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.99 or 0.05204354 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00502038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.54 or 0.29748355 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

