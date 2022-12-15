Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 215,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 148,340 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 34,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

