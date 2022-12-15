Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.17.

HCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

TSE HCG opened at C$42.73 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.82 and a 1 year high of C$43.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.