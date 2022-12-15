Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Sells $14,582.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Larry W. Ross sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $14,582.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,085.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 1,242,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,192. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,953,000 after purchasing an additional 521,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.