Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in November

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Price Performance

Holcim stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 20,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading

