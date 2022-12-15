Hoese & Co LLP Sells 550 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average of $240.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

