Hoese & Co LLP Acquires 125 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.07. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

