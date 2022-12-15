HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.67. 17,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.



