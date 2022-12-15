HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes $3.06 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,221. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

