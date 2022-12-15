HighTower Trust Company N.A. Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 78,891.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,653 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.5% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 9,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,329. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

