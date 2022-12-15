HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 13,455 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $293,917,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 3.4 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,592. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.23 and a 200-day moving average of $412.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

