HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 254,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 144,803 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %

BSM stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 7,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,881. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.75%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,734,104.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,734,104.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

