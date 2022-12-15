HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $18.54 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,000. Blackstone comprises about 2.0% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 532,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,314 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 84,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 19.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.14. 45,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

