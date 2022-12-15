HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $1.48 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.05. 6,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.