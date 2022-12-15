HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $1.82 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.05. 110,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

