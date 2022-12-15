HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys Shares of 3,370 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.58. 33,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,801 shares of company stock worth $46,586,974. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

