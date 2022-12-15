HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

