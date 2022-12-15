HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $68.88 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $68.88 million and approximately $762,088.98 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014043 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02476763 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $662,923.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

