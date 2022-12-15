HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $359.17

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.17 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 345.88 ($4.24). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.42), with a volume of 959,333 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 471.43. The company has a current ratio of 278.16, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

