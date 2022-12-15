HEX Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $15.09 billion and approximately $5.99 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
