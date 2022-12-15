Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $29.73

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $28.43. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 644 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $545.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.