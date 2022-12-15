Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $29.73

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $28.43. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 644 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 7.6 %
The company has a market cap of $545.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
