Hedera Price Down 5.6% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $875.08 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022665 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,640,183.28572 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04576326 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,691,568.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.