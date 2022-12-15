Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $898.16 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $898.16 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00076641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021982 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,640,180.165077 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0475883 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $20,871,208.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

