Head-To-Head Survey: Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) & NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nitori and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitori 11.40% 12.63% 9.26% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nitori and NEXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitori $7.28 billion 1.75 $870.52 million $0.70 16.14 NEXT $6.02 billion 1.55 $931.16 million N/A N/A

Dividends

NEXT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nitori.

Nitori pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nitori pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Nitori has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXT has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nitori and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nitori beats NEXT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments. It operates retail stores; an online retail platform; and 199 franchise stores in 35 countries. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL and Lipsy's own brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

