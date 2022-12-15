Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.54

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 63 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.