Harvest Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $109,047.66 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $109,047.66 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $33.99 or 0.00192247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

