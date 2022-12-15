Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HARL remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $94.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.25. Harleysville Financial has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.75%. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

