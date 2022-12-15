Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.55. 1,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
