Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.55. 1,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hannover Rück

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.59.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

